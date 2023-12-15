Reviewing KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Globus Maritime and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.53%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 5.37% 1.01% 0.77% KNOT Offshore Partners -7.96% 4.83% 1.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Maritime and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Globus Maritime and KNOT Offshore Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $61.76 million 0.87 $24.28 million $0.09 29.00 KNOT Offshore Partners $268.58 million 0.75 $57.72 million ($0.68) -8.74

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Globus Maritime on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

