Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,033,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.