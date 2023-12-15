RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Up 4.2%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $264.01 and last traded at $263.75. Approximately 250,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 799,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.29.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. RH's revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

