Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.

Get Riskified alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Price Performance

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $7,866,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 41.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 758,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Riskified by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.