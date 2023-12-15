RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 4.5%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.11. 3,177,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,373,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
RLX Technology Price Performance
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%.
RLX Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136,506 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,540,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,368,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
