RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 4.5%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.11. 3,177,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,373,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLX Technology

RLX Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136,506 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,540,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,368,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.