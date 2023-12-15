Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $102.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after acquiring an additional 344,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,230,000 after buying an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after buying an additional 121,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after buying an additional 93,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

