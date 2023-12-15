Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.33 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

