Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,050 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

