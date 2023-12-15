Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 7,195 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.82.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

