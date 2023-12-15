Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.