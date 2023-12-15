Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,779 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 109,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 77,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

