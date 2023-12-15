Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

