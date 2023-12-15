Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 373.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 78.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.9 %

OKE stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.