Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

View Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 6.2 %

DHI opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.