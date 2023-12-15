Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $200.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

