Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $34.58 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
LLY opened at $573.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $589.48 and a 200 day moving average of $529.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
