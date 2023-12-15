Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $49.73 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $49,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

