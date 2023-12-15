Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $868,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 5.7 %

WFC stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

