Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

COF stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $130.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

