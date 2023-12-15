Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

