Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 4.4 %

NOC opened at $463.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $547.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.06.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

