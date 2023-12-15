Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 75,315 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,315 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enovix worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Enovix Trading Up 10.0 %

Enovix stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.