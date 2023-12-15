Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 8,315 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

