Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $131.11 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,552. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

