Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of DY stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

