Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Acquires $45,160.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE:SBH opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 285,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

