Schoolcraft Capital LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

