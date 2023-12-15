Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

