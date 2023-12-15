Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

