Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $812,000.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.