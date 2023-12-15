Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Drops By 15.3%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.0 days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $65.78.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

