Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Drops By 15.3%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.0 days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $65.78.
About Aker ASA
