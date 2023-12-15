Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Decreases By 52.2%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $38.15 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.