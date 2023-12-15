Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Rises By 60.7%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance
AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 1 year low of 34.97 and a 1 year high of 37.65.
ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARIAKE JAPAN
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.