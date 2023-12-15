Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Rises By 60.7%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 1 year low of 34.97 and a 1 year high of 37.65.

Get ARIAKE JAPAN alerts:

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.