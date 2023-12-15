Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Rises By 154.7%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fagron Stock Performance

Shares of ARSUF stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Fagron has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

