Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Increases By 37.5%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 2.3% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

