Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Increases By 83.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
VONG opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
