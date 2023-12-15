Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Increases By 83.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

