Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Decreases By 35.6%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,077.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.
VTC stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $78.33.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
