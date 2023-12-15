Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $803,312.40 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $803,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

