Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 673 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

NVDA opened at $483.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.