Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.