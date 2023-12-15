Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.46

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 5121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

