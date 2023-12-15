Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $49.45

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.45, but opened at $50.92. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 314,947 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

