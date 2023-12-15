Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.67

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 12321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

SLNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 616,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,322,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 616,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,322,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

