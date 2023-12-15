SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $188.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $165.10 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

