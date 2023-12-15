SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,324,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,445 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,956,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.