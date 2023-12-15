ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $220.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

