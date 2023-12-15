ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 208,626 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 208,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,248,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.8% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $164.84. The firm has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

