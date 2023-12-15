ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,951 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

