ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,856,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,329,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $379.98 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $380.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

