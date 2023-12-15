ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,994,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $147.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

